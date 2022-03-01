Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.