Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,631. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.18 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

