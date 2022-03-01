Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

