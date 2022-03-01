Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 10.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $106,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,826,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

