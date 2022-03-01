Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vasta Platform.

VSTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of VSTA opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

