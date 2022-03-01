VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Shares Up 5.1%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $396.71 and last traded at $396.71. 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.51.

VAT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTTGF)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

