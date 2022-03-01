VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Shares Up 5.1%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $396.71 and last traded at $396.71. 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.62.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.51.
VAT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTTGF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAT Group (VTTGF)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.