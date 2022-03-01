Vega Protocol (VEGA) Trading Up 34% Over Last Week

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $71.76 million and $2.81 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.84 or 0.00013256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00034288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00104027 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 12,287,297 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

