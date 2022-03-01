Velas Market Cap Hits $539.63 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $539.63 million and $8.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002325 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,268,697,936 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

