VeriDocGlobal Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $1,024.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00267679 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004646 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.58 or 0.01140189 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003137 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VeriDocGlobal is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,580,766 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

