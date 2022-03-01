Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VRTV traded up $26.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.31. 2,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,190. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Veritiv by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veritiv by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veritiv by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veritiv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veritiv by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

