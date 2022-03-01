Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:VRTV traded up $26.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.31. 2,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,190. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.