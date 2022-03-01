Verso Token (VSO) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.72 or 0.06606686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,422.83 or 0.99801333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.