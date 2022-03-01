Verso (VSO) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Verso has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $120,231.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

