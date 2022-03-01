Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $15.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.80. 35,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,493. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.43 and a 200-day moving average of $204.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

