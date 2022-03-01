Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

