ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 641,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of VIACA opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6,745.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 140,783 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,890,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,091,000 after purchasing an additional 104,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 83,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 109.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

