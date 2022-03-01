Viberate Hits Market Cap of $5.72 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Viberate has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $428,035.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Viberate Profile

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,135,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars.

