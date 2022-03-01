VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.
