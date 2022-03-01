Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.69. The stock had a trading volume of 301,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

