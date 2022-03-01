Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 5.4% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,541,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 409,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,498 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 105.4% in the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter.

REET stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $30.78.

