VINchain (VIN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.37 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 77% against the US dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $3.37 million and $266,923.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars.

