Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $497,439.76 and $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000213 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

