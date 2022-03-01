Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.62

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 1655382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.
VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.
In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
