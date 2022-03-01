Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.62

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 1655382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

