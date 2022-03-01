Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CFO Daniel R. Chevallard Sells 3,998 Shares

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Chevallard sold 3,998 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $11,114.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VIRX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 205,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIRX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

