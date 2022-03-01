Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.88

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 32877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,178 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,799,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,437,000.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

