Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V traded down $7.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.97. 9,305,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,150,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.38. The company has a market cap of $400.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 82,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.