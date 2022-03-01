Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,396 shares of company stock worth $6,238,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.63. The company had a trading volume of 119,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $405.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

