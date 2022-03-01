Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.40

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 58003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.42%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
