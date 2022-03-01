Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.40

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 58003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

