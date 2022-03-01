Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells $1,119,500.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vistra stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,822,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Vistra by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 527,742 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Vistra by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

