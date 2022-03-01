Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of WSFS Financial worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

