Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Vroom alerts:

NASDAQ VRM traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 57,797,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vroom has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $444.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 896,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 144,186 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 225,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.