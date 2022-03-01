Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.19. Vroom shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 155,484 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $40.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 896,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 144,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vroom by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 225,594 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $547.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

