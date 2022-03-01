Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.87

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 56006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69.
About Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)
Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
