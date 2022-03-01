Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.87

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 56006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3507 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.