Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Cullinan Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 14.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Walmart worth $280,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,124. The company has a market capitalization of $377.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,082,499 shares of company stock worth $987,780,216 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

