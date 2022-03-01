Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.18. 191,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,124. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $380.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,082,499 shares of company stock worth $987,780,216. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.