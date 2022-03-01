Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Raised by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 165,483 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart by 601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 4,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

WMT stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $137.18. 191,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419,124. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $380.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average of $142.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,082,499 shares of company stock worth $987,780,216 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

