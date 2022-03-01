Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06.
Warrior Gold Company Profile (CVE:WAR)
See Also
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.