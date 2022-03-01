Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06.

Warrior Gold Company Profile

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

