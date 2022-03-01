Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.
Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (Get Rating)
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
