Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

