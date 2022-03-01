Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $123.49 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

