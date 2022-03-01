Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

NYSE:WM traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.58. 3,224,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,238. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

