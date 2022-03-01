Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Waste Management has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.
NYSE:WM traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.58. 3,224,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,238. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.
Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
