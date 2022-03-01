Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.71.

NYSE WM opened at $144.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.85. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $111.67 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

