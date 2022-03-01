Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,446,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after buying an additional 100,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $273.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.23. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

