WAX 24-Hour Volume Tops $75.37 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. WAX has a total market cap of $619.46 million and approximately $75.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00037722 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,860,180,007 coins and its circulating supply is 1,961,566,991 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

