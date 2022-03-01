Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 868 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.