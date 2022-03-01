Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 189,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 76,315 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SRET opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

