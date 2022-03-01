Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

