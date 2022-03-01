Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $13.36 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,922,351,000 after purchasing an additional 623,737 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $298.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.42. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

