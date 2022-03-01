Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $216.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.38. The company has a market cap of $413.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

