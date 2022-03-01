Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74.

