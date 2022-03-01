Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Daniel Bley Sells 4,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE WBS traded down $4.36 on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. 2,049,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,357. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 136,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

