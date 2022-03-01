Wedbush Trims SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Target Price to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

SAIL stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 441.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

